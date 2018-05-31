Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Sexual assault charges over rape of 2yo girl dropped

by STAFF WRITERS
31st May 2018 10:15 AM

POLICE have withdrawn charges against a 24-year-old man in relation to the alleged rape of a two-year-old girl in Tennant Creek earlier this year.

The NT News reported this week that a 25-year-old had been charged with sexual intercourse without consent in relation to the February 15 incident.

"An ongoing police investigation identified new information that lead to the arrest of the second man and the withdrawal of this charge against the man," NT Police said.

"He was charged shortly after the incident, which Sex Crime Detectives are continuing to investigate.

"The 24-year-old has now been released from custody."

The matter involving the 25-year-old man charged earlier this week is still before the court.

Related Items

crime editors picks northern territory sexual assault tennant creek

Top Stories

    Truck driver charged over fatal crash

    premium_icon Truck driver charged over fatal crash

    News THE truck driver involved in the fatal crash at Sandy Beach that claimed the life of mother-of-two Stacey Gifkins-Webb has been charged by police.

    Accused Coffs Harbour gunman faces court

    premium_icon Accused Coffs Harbour gunman faces court

    Crime Man allegedly involved in shooting faces Grafton Local Court

    Coffs Co-op in online fish first

    Coffs Co-op in online fish first

    News Fresh fish from local waters to be sold in first online auction

    • 31st May 2018 10:00 AM
    Head onto the river from your back yard

    Head onto the river from your back yard

    Property The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

    Local Partners