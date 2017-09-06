23°
Charges laid after late night pursuit

Brad Greenshields
A POLICE officer was injured at the start of a pursuit in Coffs Harbour.

Police patrolling Ocean Pde after midnight stopped a Holden Commodore.

As the officer got out of his vehicle to speak with the driver, the driver accelerated away and allegedly hit the door of the police car which hit the police officer in the arm.

A pursuit was initiated but terminated shortly after due to safety concerns.

A short time later, police stopped the Holden Commodore on Charlesworth Bay Dr and during a search of the vehicle allegedly found drugs and a knife.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, and four passengers were arrested without incident and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

The driver was charged with driving without a license, reckless or dangerous driving, failure to stop (Skye's Law) and assault of an officer. He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on October 23.

The four passengers were released without charge.

The sergeant involved did not require medical treatment.

Topics:  arrest charlesworth bay drive coffs clarence local area command coffs harbour nsw police ocean parade pursuit skye's law

Coffs Coast Advocate
Attwater, Maris found guilty in manslaughter case

