Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three men have been charged with extortion after using a blowtorch to threaten a 25-year-old man to Brisbane’s north. Picture: File.
Three men have been charged with extortion after using a blowtorch to threaten a 25-year-old man to Brisbane’s north. Picture: File.
Crime

Charges after alleged blowtorch extortion attempt

by Thomas Morgan
2nd Sep 2019 7:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE men have been charged after allegedly trying to extort money from a man using pliers and a blowtorch yesterday.

Police allege that the victim, a 25-year-old Lawnton man, attended an address in Strathpine at 12.30pm, where he was forced into a vehicle by three men wielding a blowtorch and pliers.

He was then driven around the Strathpine area and forced to ring a family member requesting money.

The family member raised the alarm and police intercepted the vehicle and arrested the three men at 3.47pm on Gympie Rd.

The 25-year-old victim was physically unharmed.

It is believed the victim and his three alleged attackers were known to each other.

A 29-year-old Wamuran man, a 22-year-old Margate man and a 27-year-old Morayfield man have been each charged with one count of extortion and one count of deprivation of liberty.

They will appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrate Court today.

More Stories

brisbane editors picks extortion strathpine

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Bombers and Lions collide in huge major semi final

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Bombers and Lions collide in huge major semi final

    News MINOR premiers the Boambee Bombers and traditional powerhouse Coffs City United Lions met in a huge major semi final clash on Sunday afternoon.

    SCENES! Fairytale continues as Wolves down Thunder in epic

    premium_icon SCENES! Fairytale continues as Wolves down Thunder in epic

    Soccer WOLVES and Thunder go to penalty shootout in a thrilling semi final.

    GALLERY: The Coffs Coast’s best dads

    premium_icon GALLERY: The Coffs Coast’s best dads

    News Readers give their dads the shout-outs they deserve.

    Company linked with fatal crash now in fresh police strife

    premium_icon Company linked with fatal crash now in fresh police strife

    News COFFS Harbour was a focal point of the NSW Police operation.