Chargers steamroll Newcastle on way to Plan B Bash final

Naomi McDonald (pictured during an innings with the NSW Bush Breakers) was immense for the Chargers in their conference final this morning.

REGIONAL BASH : The Coffs Coast Chargers including a strong contingent of Grafton girls is through to the Plan B Regional Bash grand final at the Sydney Cricket Ground tonight.

Coming up against the Newcastle Blasters in the Sixers Conference final, Ellynie Cameron, Grace Wilson and Naomi McDonald all chipped in as the Chargers won by 10 wickets.

McDonald was in prime form taking two wickets and a catch as Newcastle fell for 89 runs before backing up to hit an unbeaten 42 off 30 balls as her side edged the opposition with 10 overs remaining.

Coffs Harbour's Georgia Martin chipped in with some solid bowling but Hannah Faux stole the show with four wickets and two catches in the field.

The Chargers will now play the winner of the Thunder Conference playoff which is currently taking place between between Illawarra Flames and ACT Aces.

The final kicks off at 6pm and viewers can watch a live stream on the Cricket NSW Facebook page.

Full report to come.