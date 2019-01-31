Chargers ready to electrify the SCG

LEADING FROM THE FRONT: Richie Gallichan (centre) will lead the Coffs Coast Chargers into the finals of the Plan B Regional Bash at the Sydney Cricket Ground on February 5.

LEADING FROM THE FRONT: Richie Gallichan (centre) will lead the Coffs Coast Chargers into the finals of the Plan B Regional Bash at the Sydney Cricket Ground on February 5. Matthew Elkerton

CRICKET: It's not every day country cricketers get the chance to mark centre at one of the best grounds in the world but that's the case this Tuesday.

After sweeping all before them during the qualifying tournament in Port Macquarie, the Coffs Coast Chargers have earned the right to compete in the Plan B Regional Bash Finals held at the prestigious Sydney Cricket Ground.

Now in its fourth season, the tournament promotes drink-driving prevention messages through the regional cricket community.

The Chargers are scheduled to face the Central Coast Rush in the semi-finals, with the winner to meet the victor of the ACT Aces and Central West Wranglers in the final.

The Coffs side are being captained by Sawtell's Richie Gallichan and the experienced campaigner said Tuesday couldn't come quick enough.

"Only myself and Alec Baldwin have played at the SCG, so it's an awesome opportunity and everyone is pumped up and keen to get down there,” Gallichan said.

"I told the guys at our training run not to be overawed by the occasion, to soak up the atmosphere when we're at the ground for the first couple of hours and then be switched on and ready to go.

"We've got a great blend of players in our squad, especially in the batting - we have three guys under 18.

"I expect us to do well - it's T20 cricket, anything is possible.”

If the occasion wasn't big enough for Gallichan, he will also see a familiar face at the coin toss, with his brother set to captain the Rush.

"I don't sledge good players during the match because it gives them more motivation and extra focus ... but there'll be plenty of pre-match banter,” Gallichan said.

The Chargers v Rush game begins at 2pm.