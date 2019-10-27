CHARGED UP: Coffs Coast secure Plan B Bash finals at SCG

HOWZAT: Harwood's Hayden McMahon appeals during the 2018 Plan B Regional Bash semi-final against Central Coast Rush at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

PLAN B REGIONAL BASH: The Coffs Coast Chargers have booked a second straight finals berth in the Plan B Regional Bash Twenty20 competition after a strong showing in Tamworth over the weekend.

Boasting six Clarence Valley stars, Coffs Coast took on Northern Inland Bolters in their opening match yesterday and elected to bat first after winning the toss.

Spearheaded by experienced captain/coach Richie Gallichan (95 not out), the Chargers were quick out of the blocks and Clarence stars Harry Bird (20) and Eli Fahey (10) added to the 6/180 total a the end of the innings.

Looking to hit back, Northern Inlands openers Harrison Kelly (23), Simon Norvill (32) and Michael Rixon (24) all showed promise but Coffs Coast held them well to 9/157, with captain/coach Gallichan chipping in with a further three wickets.

In their second of three matches, Coffs Coast faced Northern Rivers Rock with another admirable performance from Richard Gallichan (56) alongside his brother, Peter Gallichan (44) to post a total of 4/154.

In a nail biting finish, Northern Rivers chased down most of the total and needed just four runs to claim the win but a scorching display from Harwood captain Ben McMahon (2-24) alongside Richie Gallichan (2-22) kept them out of reach with 7/151.

The Chargers sealed their trip to Sydney in the third and final clash against Macquarie Coast Stingers this afternoon and Ben McMahon (47) took charge with his highest total of the weekend to put his side into a solid.

The Stingers fought back and came within an inch of taking the victory but Clarence stars McMahon (2-35) and Fahey (1-16) helped their sides to a narrow five run win.

Finals will be played at the SCG on January 26.