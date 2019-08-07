Menu
Charge after boy thrown from London Tate
Crime

Charge after boy thrown from art gallery balcony

7th Aug 2019 6:24 AM

A BRITISH youth court has ordered a teenager be held on a charge of attempted murder for allegedly throwing a six-year-old boy from a 10th-floor viewing gallery at London's Tate Modern museum.

The 17-year-old boy appeared at Bromley Youth Court and spoke to confirm his name, address, date of birth and British nationality. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

The child, a French national, was flown to a hospital after plummeting five storeys to a roof in the incident, which took place on Sunday afternoon when the popular gallery was packed with visitors.

He is in critical but stable condition after suffering a sustained bleed on his brain and fractures to his spine, legs and arms.

Police said the suspect and the victim had no connection. Detective Chief Superintendent John Massey said this was a "truly shocking incident" that was treated as an isolated event "with no distinct or apparent motive".

The teen will appear at London's Central Criminal Court on Thursday.

Tate Modern, Britain's leading gallery of modern art, sits on the south bank of the River Thames and was visited by almost six million people last year.

crime editors picks london tate modern

