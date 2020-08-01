Chapman looking to start new racing season on a high

Cathy Chapman-trained Howick (yellow cap, inside) gets the win in a head-bobbing go in the 3YO Maiden Handicap at the Clarence River Jockey Club in 2017.

HE’S nominated for Thursday’s $150,000 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Cup (1600m), but Tis Toby is more likely to be running around at Lismore on Monday.

The Cathy Chapman-trained Grafton gelding was one of the 31 nominations for Thursday’s Coffs Cup as well as an acceptor for Monday’s $22,000 Connect Business Solutions Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m).

A last-start Lismore winner over 1400m in a similar benchmarked 58 handicap, he is more likely to start at Lismore where he has drawn barrier five.

Luke Rolls has also been engaged to pilot the five-year-old son of Primus.

Grafton trainer Cathy Chapman with nephew Joel Hayward and Sweet Williams before racing at Glen Innes. Photo: Phoebe-Jayne Photography

The Lismore race is a much easier proposition for the serial winner. He has amassed more than $64,000 for his owners in his 24 starts.

While an easier race it is still a tough assignment, with five other last start winners.

Ballina track specialist Lucap is the topweight and will be coming off two successive wins at Ballina leading into Monday’s B58.

He jumps in weight too, going up three kilograms on his recent Ballina success. Noriyuki Masuda reunites and they jump from barrier four for Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen.

It is the first race meeting of a new Northern Rivers Racing Association season and Daniel Bowen will be looking for a good start after he finished equal sixth in the trainers premiership with Ballina’s Ethan Ensby and Grafton’s John Shelton.

Murwillumbah-based Matt Dunn was a runaway victor with 60 winners for the season, 39 ahead of Ballina’s Stephen Lee.

Matthew McGuren also finished with 60 winners in the NRRA jockeys premiership, 22 in front of Ben Looker.

Emily Atkinson won the apprentices crown with 24 wins from Leah Kilner (22) and was fifth overall behind McGuren, Looker (38), Belinda Hodder (32) and Ray Spokes (27).

2019-20 NORTHERN RIVERS RACING ASSOCIATION PREMIERSHIPS

Final results (Top 5)

TRAINERS

60: Matthew Dunn.

21: Stephen Lee.

20: Toby & Trent Edmonds, Kris Lees, Dwayne Schmidt.

15: Daniel Bowen, Ethan Ensby, John Shelton.

12: Brett Dodson.

JOCKEYS

60: Matthew McGuren.

38: Ben Looker.

32: Belinda Hodder.

27: Ray Spokes.

21: Jon Grisedale, Luke Rolls.