Chaos in a breeding colony

The Coffs Coast is home to a number of little tern nesting sites.
Rachel Vercoe
by

BE extra aware of signs in National Parks these holidays as NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) patrols increase on the Coffs Coast after a visitor with a pet dog caused mayhem in the areas most important Little Tern breeding colony.

NPWS Area Manager, Scott Filmer, said Little Terns and other endangered shorebirds make nests directly on the sand's surface, making them extremely vulnerable to attack from native and domestic animals and human disturbances.

"A person has been reported multiple times taking a pet bull terrier off-leash into Bongil Bongil National Park at Sawtell, despite numerous signs warning beachgoers to avoid fenced off areas and to respect the no dog areas," Mr Filmer said.

 

Little Terns nesting site at Hearns lake , Woolgoolga with Flat Top Island behind. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate.
"While this person was using a mobile telephone, the uncontrolled pet dog chased and mercilessly harassed the nesting endangered shorebirds.

"This is an example of why dogs are prohibited in our precious conservation reserves and national parks," said Mr Filmer.

During frequent park patrols over the Christmas and New Year period, NPWS staff will also be on the look-out for inappropriate use of fire, illegal camping, littering and irresponsible behaviour in family camp grounds and picnic areas.

"Our parks, campgrounds and picnic areas are for every person to treasure and enjoy, so this summer our staff will be maintaining a high profile to ensure our visitors have a happy, safe and enjoyable experience," said Mr Filmer.

 

Little terns harassed by dog on the beach.
Coffs Coast Advocate
