CHAOS: Flood leaves path of destruction in valley

IT'S hard to comprehend the devastation flooding has caused on the Coffs Coast with cars wrecked, roads blocked, fences destroyed and livestock lost.

The Orara River reached new heights, spilling over bridges and into paddocks, which haven't been affected before, leaving behind an enormous clean-up job for property owners.

Locals, who have lived in the area for more than 20 years, say they've never seen flooding like last night's deluge.

It's not just cars, fences and driveways that have copped significant damage.

Property and livestock owners are now dealing with lost animals and crops.

Cattle farmer Darren Mintern lost a devastating number of his animals to the flood.

"Out of about 60 cattle, there was one left this morning," he said.

"A couple drowned, it's hard to get into a lot of spots and have a look at them but they've spread about 8km down the river.

"We had about 400mm over three hours last night at least. That's how much the rain gauge will hold.

Living in the same area, Vanessa Simpson woke up to find her husband's car in a place she couldn't have imagined.

"Driving home after the rain started last night, the road on Dairyville Road was like I've never seen it before. It was totally covered," she said.

Vanessa and her husband Brian own a property where they need to cross a causeway just off Dairyville Road near popular swimming spot, Fraser's Waterhole.

Her husband has lived in the area for two decades and said he has never seen anything like this before.

"We parked our cars on the bitumen side of the causeway we cross to get to our house thinking they'd be ok there and they normally are," Brian said.

"We've never had this happen and then our neighbour sent us a photo of my husbands car this morning and we were just totally flabbergasted.

Along with the green Mazda in the tree, Vanessa's own car, a Nissan Pathfinder, went underwater along with her neighbour's cars.

"We leave them there when it floods with the hope of being able to get back across to drive out. We can't always get back across to them but they're usually safe on that side of the road.

"It poured all night. I guess it was just so heavy that the water couldn't get away and so the areas that don't normally flood flooded.

Tony Gibson has lived in the area for 12 years and said he has never seen anything like it.

"It rained from 3.30pm until 9pm last night, my driveway is half washed away.

He said he is currently waiting on someone to come out for a quote to fix his driveway.

He estimated the area had copped about 400mm of rain in a matter of hours.