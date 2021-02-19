CHAOS: Crash leaves Pacific Highway gridlocked
There have been major delays on the Pacific Highway this morning after a car crash just north of Park Beach Plaza.
The crash occurred in the southbound lane of the notorious hill between the shopping centre and the big banana shortly after 9.30am.
Police closed one southbound lane and one northbound lane to traffic and emergency services assisted at the scene.
The driver of a yellow hatchback hit the concrete divider and was taken to Coffs Harbour hospital by paramedics.
Another crash involving a white sedan also occurred at Moonee around 7am.