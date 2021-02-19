Menu
There was traffic chaos on the Pacific Highway, Coffs Harbour this morning after a crash just north of Park Beach Plaza.
CHAOS: Crash leaves Pacific Highway gridlocked

TIM JARRETT
tim.jarrett@news.com.au
19th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
There have been major delays on the Pacific Highway this morning after a car crash just north of Park Beach Plaza.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane of the notorious hill between the shopping centre and the big banana shortly after 9.30am.

Police closed one southbound lane and one northbound lane to traffic and emergency services assisted at the scene.

The driver of a yellow hatchback hit the concrete divider and was taken to Coffs Harbour hospital by paramedics.

There was another car crash this morning at Moonee when a white sedan left the road in wet conditions.
Another crash involving a white sedan also occurred at Moonee around 7am.

