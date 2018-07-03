Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHANGE: City Square Upgrade Concept Design.
CHANGE: City Square Upgrade Concept Design. Contributed
News

Changing the space at the heart of city

3rd Jul 2018 1:30 PM

AN important part of the city will undergo a $2 million upgrade and now is your chance to have a say on the concept plans.

The plans are designed to turn City Square into a vibrant, people-focused and attractive destination while transforming the space into a colourful, shady, relaxed, fun place to be during the day and lively spot at night. "Consultations with the community in March this year highlighted what they wanted to see in City Square, trees, plants, alfresco dining, markets, wet weather protection, lighting, CCTV, music, colour, more seating, night time events, a shopping directory and directional signs and these designs have incorporated all of those ideas," Council's Director Sustainable Infrastructure, Mick Raby said.

Created by McGregor Coxall, the designs were guided by the need to retain the existing trees, provide public seating, keep the existing shade sails, remove the current pergolas and deliver value for money.

Pop up information stalls will be at the Coffs Coast Growers Market in City Square on Thursday, July 12 and Thursday, July 26.

The concept plans are open for community feedback from Wednesday until Friday, August 3.

To have your say, visit goo.gl/Lm4mai

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Coffs Harbour's Most Influential 2

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour's Most Influential 2

    News The Coffs Coast Advocate names the most influential in our community effecting change.

    • 3rd Jul 2018 4:30 PM
    Surf tragedy avoided by quick thinking locals

    Surf tragedy avoided by quick thinking locals

    News Grey nomad saved in the surf by young locals after close call.

    Going under the hammer proves a winner

    Going under the hammer proves a winner

    News Jetty property proves popular with bidders

    Is your business future ready?

    Is your business future ready?

    Business Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce to host Business Expo

    Local Partners