Changing of the guard

30th Jun 2017 8:00 AM
NEW PRESIDENT: Allan Crouch (left) presents incoming President Michael Mellefont with the club's Charter.
NEW PRESIDENT: Allan Crouch (left) presents incoming President Michael Mellefont with the club's Charter.

THE Lions Club of Woolgoolga has seen the changing of the guard with outgoing President Allan Crouch and his board making way for the new president, Michael Mellefont with his new board.

This year celebrates 100 years of Lions Clubs around the world, founded by Melvin Jones in the USA in June, 1917. Lions International has now grown to be the largest and most successful service club globally operating in 185 countries with some 1.4 million members.

The first Australian Lions Club was formed in Lismore on July 1, 1947.

The Lions Club of Woolgoolga was formed on October 18, 1976 and was sponsored by the Pacific Lions Club of Coffs Harbour.

The Charter Night was held at the Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga on December 4, 1976.

The club celebrated its 40th anniversary last year with a Christmas and anniversary night at the Woolgoolga RSL Club where past members were invited to attend to help the club celebrate the milestone along with the community volunteers who help the club operate the Waste Transfer Station at Woolgoolga.

The Waste Transfer Station (WTS), under contract to the Coffs Harbour City Council, operates every weekend and is manned by Lions Club members and a dedicated band of volunteers from the community who give up four hours every 4 to 5 weeks to keep the WTS gates open to serve the residents of the Northern Beaches.

Without the volunteers, it would not be possible to operate the WTS. Anyone from the community is welcome to give the club a hand and if interested, can contact Mike Mellefont on 0408395053 to find out full details.

The club's share of revenue raised from the WTS is channelled back into the local community and in the past 12 months, the club has put some $68,000 back into the community and other National and International foundations operated by Lions Clubs International.

Some of the beneficiaries of funding are Woolgoolga Scout Hall for repairs and renovations, Woolgoolga Retirement Village for specialised beds and lifting gear for the newly created Palliative Care Unit and the Childrens' Ward at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus for monitoring equipment.

In addition, pledges have been made to the Woolgoolga Art Group, Woolgoolga Croquet Club, Woolgoolga Meals on Wheels plus ongoing support to Woolgoolga Red Cross, Woolgoolga Netball Association, Community Gardens and local schools to name a few.

Anyone wishing to find out more information on Lions or wishing to join Lions can contact our Membership Chairman John Moon on 66561210.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!