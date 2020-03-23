Changes to trading at the plaza under coronavirus laws

Park Beach Plaza will update shoppers on changes to trading as they come to hand.

PARK Beach Plaza says it is working tirelessly to keep up-to-date with the changing retail situation under government restrictions and will continue to respond to this 'rapidly changing' situation.

In a statement today, owners of the plaza the Bachrach Naumburger Group said it's goal is to continue to support the community with products and services in these unprecedented times.

Effective immediately Park Beach Plaza's Centre's trading hours have been adjusted for specialty stores (this excludes major stores including Woolworths, Aldi, Ritchies Supa IGA, Big W, Target, JB Hi-Fi), and the centre will no longer be trading late on Thursday nights.

Specialty store trading hours effective from March 23 until further notice are:

Monday to Friday 9am - 5.30pm

Saturday 9am - 5pm

Sunday 10am - 3pm

"We are aware that some stores are reducing their trading hours within these hours and we are supportive of their choice to do this," plaza management said.

Food Court

At this stage sit down/takeaway food stores and cafes are open and are now offering takeaway service.



Seating has been removed in the food court in line with government requirements to ensure a safe shopping environment is provided.

Health and Wellbeing

The plaza reminds all customers that if you have travelled overseas in the last 14 plus days or have been in contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19, it is a requirement that you self-isolate at home and do not come into the centre.



"We ask customers to please respect our centre staff and be mindful to follow the recommended hygiene and social distancing measures put in place by the government and where possible use card based transactions.

Park Beach Plaza have implemented a number of measures including:-

• Installation of signage at centre entrances.

• Installation of signage throughout the centres amenities to remind customers of personal hygiene and to wash their hands regularly.

• Increased the sanitising of touch points in the facilities and common areas



Communication

Park Beach Plaza will be updating all centre changes and information on its website.