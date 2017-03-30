Changes to help struggling families access childcare

YOUNG families struggling with fees and expenses to access child care and early learning across the community are set to find relief under new Government reforms.

Alost 10,000 families across the community are set for child care cost relief and for their children to benefit from more early learning opportunities.

Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan said, "we know the cost pressures that families face so we've taken action to overhaul a broken system to deliver more affordable, accessible and flexible services for families and children”.

He said these are the biggest reforms in 40 years and were designed with regional and rural early childhood education and care services and their families in mind.

"Our reforms also include measures to encourage workforce participation, stronger compliance powers to further stamp out rorting, more flexibility for the hours child care centres open and additional investment for services to support children from disadvantaged backgrounds or with additional needs such as disability.

Reforms will come into effect on Saturday, July 1 with three key features.

The features are better support for people working the most and earning the least, relief from the rebate cap and downward pressure on incessant fee increases.

For more information on the reforms, visit education.gov.au/ jobsforfamilies