Changes to foster care in NSW makes it easier for carers to adopt

NEW laws will make it easier for foster carers to adopt children in their care under the most significant reforms to child protection and out-of-home care in NSW in almost a decade.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Family and Community Services Minister Pru Goward and Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser have announced that a range of non-government agencies will deliver internationally tested preventative and diversionary programs, Multi Systemic Therapy Child Abuse (MST-CAN) and Neglect and Family Functioning Therapy Child Welfare (FFT-CW), to work with families where there has been physical abuse or neglect.

The Government will invest $90 million into the two programs over four years, delivering support to 900 children per year.

"Children in, or at risk of entering out-of-home care, will also be receiving a co-ordinated package of support based on their needs, ensuring that we, as a Government, are meeting children's needs and empowering them to reach their full potential,” Ms Goward said.

A means-tested adoption allowance was also announced which will help families progress to adopting a child in their care.

"This is a game-changer. Our community will benefit from this initiative, and that's a very positive thing for our local area”, Mr Fraser said.