Changes spell end of dolphin ‘abuse-ment’ parks: MP

New regulations will prevent any future dolphin parks from opening in NSW.

Animal welfare activists are welcoming new regulations which will effectively put an end to the use of dolphins for commercial breeding or entertainment in NSW.

Animal Justice Party MP Emma Hurst said they will stop any future dolphin “abuse-ment” park from setting up across the state and will end the breeding of cetaceans for commercial purposes.

Cetaceans include whales, dolphins, and porpoises.

Coffs Harbour’s Dolphin Marine Conservation Park is the only remaining dolphin park in NSW however managing director Terry Goodall announced in March 2019 the park would no longer breed dolphins and would “get back to its roots” by shifting focus to the conservation and rehabilitation of marine wildlife.

A recent parliamentary inquiry called on the government to support moves to retire the park’s three remaining dolphins to a world-first sea sanctuary, with research having already been conducted into the feasibility of establishing sea pens in the harbour.

In 2019, early concept drawings for three different sea pen options were published.

An artist impression of what a sanctuary could look like at Coffs. The drawings have been approved by Dolphin Marine Conservation Park, Action for Dolphins and World Animal Protection.

It is hoped that following these new regulations, the government will also support the completion of the feasibility study being conducted by World Animal Protection society and Action for Dolphins in collaboration with Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.

“During our inquiry, operators of this facility indicated they support an end to breeding in NSW and have publicly recognised that dolphin shows are no longer supported by the community,” she said.

“We now have the opportunity to give these dolphins a vestige of the life that was stolen from them - and these new regulations will ensure no other animal is ever put in their place.”

Ms Hurst said Queensland was now the only state in Australia allowing dolphins to be bred for entertainment, labelling it a “global embarrassment.”

“New South Wales is sending a strong message to Sea World on the Gold Coast that they are never welcome to set up here in our state,” she said.

The inquiry into the use of exotic animals in circuses and the exhibition of cetaceans in NSW was established in September 2019, with its report being released in December 2020.

It followed a ban on the use of cetaceans for entertainment in Canada, and the inquiry had heard that Victoria has similar regulations ensuring protection of these animals.

“After so many years of allowing exploitation, it’s encouraging that New South Wales is listening to experts and the community, and finally catching up with the global movement to protect these animals,” Ms Hurst said.