Changes for Centrelink clients over Easter

EASTER CHANGES: Payment dates may change over the Easter holidays for some clients. AAP Image

CENTRELINK, Medicare and Child Support customers should plan ahead for the Easter long weekend.

Department service centres and most phone lines will be closed on Good Friday, March 30, and Easter Monday, April 2.

People receiving payments may have changes to their reporting dates.

Department of Human Services General Manager Hank Jongen said payments would not be delayed by the holidays but some people would receive their payments slightly earlier.

"People who are due to receive a Centrelink payment on Good Friday or Easter Monday may be paid beforehand and will need to budget for a slightly longer period between payment dates," he said.

"Those who need to report job search efforts or earnings to the department may need to report early in order to avoid a delay in their payments.

"Remember when reporting, people must include estimates of their earnings or other changes for their normal 14-day assessment period.

"This is because while their reporting date may be different, their assessment period remains the same.

"People who miss their reporting date will have up to 13 days after that date to report their income.

"However, they won't be paid until they have reported."

Other services will not experience interruption over the break including online services, BasicsCard balance transfers and some Medicare patient claims.

People may still use myGov online services, Express Plus mobile apps and phone self-service to check their reporting dates, update details and report earnings quickly and easily.

Medicare claims can continue to be lodged at the doctor's office, online or through the Express Plus Medicare app.

Go online or use a mobile app to check if Centrelink payments have been received before phone lines close for the long weekend."

Clients may transfer funds to their BasicsCard throughout the holiday period by using self service options or calling 1800 132 594 between 8am and 5pm.

BasicsCard balances may be checked at any time by calling 1800 057 111.

For more information visit humanservices.gov.au/holidays