Changes don’t go far enough - group vows to fight proposal

New plans have been submitted for the Woolgoolga apartment block.

CHANGES have been made to controversial plans for an apartment block in Woolgoolga but they don't go far enough to satisfy the local residents association.

The $9m proposal, for vacant land on the corner of Market and Queen streets, has met with some strong opposition from locals and the Northern Beaches Residents Association (NBRA).

When it first went on exhibition there were 37-units proposed over five storeys.

Now there are 32 units at a reduced height. The new plans are currently on exhibition until August 25.

"It's still a major noncomplying DA. During the first round of public consultation there were about 250 submissions against it and these will all be considered again as part of the assessment process for the new plans," NBRA president Ray Willing said.

While the height has been reduced it still exceeds the current limit for that zone which is 15.5 metres and the limit of 11 metres indicated in the Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan.

The masterplan has been endorsed by Coffs Harbour City Councillors but is yet to be formally adopted and there are fears a number of high rise proposals in the area are being pushed through prior to the masterplan coming into force.

Mr Willing is also concerned the apartment block will overshadow the much smaller dwellings nearby.

"The shadowing diagram submitted as part of the new plans is misleading if not deliberately wrong."

Mr Willing says the modern design by ArkExpress is out of keeping with the seaside village.

"The proposed development remains unresponsive to its site and surrounds.

"The 'interesting design treatment' is of concern as it still appears to have a facade that is totally alien and confronting and in direct opposition to the beachside village character that is proposed in the Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan."

The development application says the building is designed to be viewed 'in the round' with careful consideration placed on the aesthetic treatment of visible facades and introducing a

'contemporary architectural style that balances the maintenance of the village character with the need to accommodate growth potential for the future'.

To read more about the proposal go to Coffs Harbour City Council's DA Tracker and search for Ref Number: 0585/20DA