Tracey Joynson
Changed traffic conditions on Pacific Hwy

2nd Oct 2018 7:45 AM

SPEED reductions and traffic control will be in place along the Pacific Highway, requiring patience from motorists.

Changed traffic conditions will take place near Nambucca Heads on the Pacific Highway between Wednesday, October 3 and Thursday, October 11, weather permitting.

Traffic will travel in a contraflow arrangement with one lane in direction on a single carriageway and allows pavement repairs and finishing work to occur safely on the other carriageway.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

