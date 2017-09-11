Changed traffic conditions on Pacific Hwy

The latest bridge is the sixth of 15 bridges to be opened to traffic since building work began on the Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads project in late 2014.

JUST a few weeks after the north bridge opened, the Old Coast Rd south bridge, which provides access over the new Pacific Highway, will open to traffic this week.

The new bridge will provide access to local traffic travelling between Macksville, Nambucca Heads and Bowraville.

The current temporary Letitia Cl side-track will be closed this Thursday and all traffic will travel through the new roundabout at the southern end of Old Coast Rd at North Macksville.

Traffic will continue to use a section of temporary road near the existing intersection of Old Coast Rd and the existing Pacific Hwy until the new intersection is constructed.

In a statement Pacifico said these changes will allow for completion of the new highway in this area.

Ongoing contruction work along Old Coast Rd will include a visual mound and local access road construction for nearby residents on the western side of the new bridge and sight screen installation.

The existing traffic lights on Old Coast Rd will remain in place for about one month while this work is completed.

Traffic control will be in place during the day.

Work on the remaining nine bridges will be progressively opened to traffic in the coming months.

