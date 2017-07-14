Changed traffic conditions along the Pacific Hwy

Highway traffic will be moved from the side track to the permanent alignment under the Nambucca River Bridge.

MOTORISTS are advised traffic conditions will change next week on the Pacific Highway near Old Coast Rd for night work to be carried out.

Highway traffic will be moved from the side track to the permanent alignment under the Nambucca River Bridge.

The work will take place on July 19-20 between 7pm and 5am, weather permitting.

The work is part of the Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads Pacific Hwy upgrade and involves changing line marking for the new temporary Old Coast Rd and Pacific Hwy intersection.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place and motorists are advised delays of up to five minutes may be experienced.

Electronic messaging signs located along the highway will advise motorists of the changed conditions.