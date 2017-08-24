Changed route for motorists as bridge opens

FROM next week motorists will be able to use the new northern bridge on Old Coast Rd to access Nambucca Heads, Bowraville and Macksville.

The new 95m long bridge, which crosses the Pacific Hwy, will be open to traffic from Wednesday, August 30.

The current temporary Old Coast Rd side-track that has been used by traffic since late 2016 will now be closed to allow completion of the highway upgrade in this area.

All traffic will now use the new bridge across the highway.

A Pacifico spokesperson said the change will remove the point of interaction between site vehicles and the travelling public making it safer for all.

The northern Old Coast Rd bridge is the fifth of 15 bridges to be opened to traffic since building began on the Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads project in late 2014.

According to the spokesperson, the remaining ten bridges will be progressively opened to traffic in the coming months.