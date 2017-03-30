Change your clocks and check your smoke alarms

NSW Fire and Rescue firefighters have warned residents to check their smoke alarm batteries for daylight saving. Pictured are firefighter Brad Clarkson and senior firefighter Andrew Hayes.

DON'T just change your clocks for the end of daylight saving, check smoke alarms too.

Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Commissioner, Jim Hamilton said last year marked the 10th anniversary of smoke alarm legislation in NSW.

"When householders turn their clocks back at the end of daylight saving, we are also urging them to check whether their smoke alarms have reached their use-by date and if they have, to replace them,” Commissioner Hamilton said.

In NSW, all dwellings must have at least one working smoke alarm per level.

"Stay out of harm, replace any out-dated smoke alarms and ReAlarm your home against fire ahead of winter”.

Daylight saving ends tomorrow, clocks go back one hour.