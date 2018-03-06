Change on the way for real estate agents

MASSIVE changes to the training and licensing requirements for the real estate industry will be the focus of the Real Estate Institute of NSW's 2018 Roadshow series, coming to Coffs Harbour next month.

For the past three years NSW Fair Trading and REINSW have been developing the new industry standard that is being implemented from July 1 this year.

"These changes will support and enhance the profession going forward and it is vitally important that all real estate professionals understand the truth about what this means for them,” Mr McKibbin said.

"We will be able to provide the facts about what lies ahead and what the obligations and options are and you can have your questions answered. This is one of the most important changes our industry has ever seen and it is vital that agents understand it.”

Joining REINSW in the annual Roadshow will be representatives from NSW Fair Trading, the Real Estate Employers' Federation (REEF), as well as newly elected REINSW President Leanne Pilkington. The Roadshow will be in Coffs Harbour on April 11.