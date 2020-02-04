Menu
Strong gusts of wind rocked the Coffs Coast.
Change of weather hits the coast

Rachel Vercoe
4th Feb 2020 7:30 AM
WHAT felt like a wall of wind hit the Coffs Coast in the early hours of the morning, gusting at powerful speeds.

At 11.30pm on Monday, the wind direction changed from north west to southerly, bringing with it strong winds and cooler temperatures.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded gusts of 59km an hour at 1.30am, continuing through until around 4.30am.

The change also meant cooler temperatures with 20.5 degrees recorded at 7.30am today compared to 24 and 25.7 degrees recorded the two previous days at the same time.

Wind is forecast to continue to die down throughout the rest of the week and an 80% to 90% chance of rain predicted everyday.

Coffs Coast Advocate

