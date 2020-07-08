Change of plans for $150m Shoreline at Park Beach

Change of plans: Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan with Bachrach Naumburger Group General Manager Steve Gooley, inspecting work on the company's $150 million Shoreline development.

Change of plans: Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan with Bachrach Naumburger Group General Manager Steve Gooley, inspecting work on the company's $150 million Shoreline development.

There will be some changes made when Stage 2 of Coffs Harbour’s largest ever privately-funded development goes ahead.

An application to modify plans for the $150m Shoreline at Park Beach retirement village and aged care centre has been submitted to Coffs Harbour City Council.

Apartment numbers will be reduced by 17 and more common areas created during the next stage of the Bachrach Naumburger Group project.

Managing Director Steve Gooley says the changes are the result of feedback from sales agents and prospective buyers.

The foundations being laid on the Bachrach Naumburger Group's $150-million project, The Shoreline at Park Beach.

“We will be reducing the density to ensure more natural light onto the pool area and we will be increasing the size of the podium on level one which will become one of the highlights of the development. It includes a nature path and walking circuit, a zen meditation garden, bowling green, gathering and exercise spaces, entertainment and BarBQ area’s, a respite, meditation and contemplation fountain and a productive communal garden. It truly is impressive! ” Mr Gooley said.

“There will be more recreation rooms and we’re also changing the configuration of some of the apartments to include more three bedroom options.”

Construction is currently slightly ahead of schedule despite COVID-19.

CHANGE OF PLANS: An artist impression of the redesigned podium on the ground floor with much more natural light.

Stages one and two include the construction of a 120-bed care facility, 74 independent living units, a resort-style community centre and a large pool.

Construction of these first two stages should be completed by march 2020.

Among the documents in support of the amended proposal is a letter from Nationals Cowper MP Pat Conaghan.

The Federal Government has agreed to fund the bed licenses for the 120-bed aged care facility.

“I inspected the site in May and was impressed with the progress,” Mr Conaghan wrote.

“I was encouraged to see that during this difficult COVID-19 period, the builder was employing a lot of local tradesmen.”

The Bachrach Naumburger Group has a policy of employing local companies and contractors to work on its developments.

Shoreline is being billed as luxury retirement living.

Some of the contractors have worked within the region for over 40 years, including primary contractor FM Glenn which was established in 1979.

Mr Gooley says there is already a substantial waiting list for the apartments which should be released for sale by the end of the year.

“We’re getting a lot of interest from locals but also from areas like Armidale, Tamworth, Sydney and Melbourne.

“A lot of baby boomers and tree changers are wanting to move out of Sydney and retire to Coffs Harbour.”

The development is in proximity to Park Beach Plaza and medical facilities with flat access to the beach and surrounding areas for walking, dining and recreational activities.

Future stages of the development will include a gated community with a security car registration plate recognition system, a clubhouse, cafe, golf-putting green, a village bus, a bar, library, gym and bowling green.