Could there be as much snow as in early June?
Snow could create winter wonderland this weekend

Deirdre Smith
7th Aug 2019 10:23 AM
PREDICTED westerly winds and elevated moisture arriving late tomorrow mean there is a chance of snow for the Granite Belt.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster, Kimba Wong said minimum temperatures would be "well into negatives" by the weekend.

The greatest chance of snow is on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Ms Wong said the latest modelling showed that there would be sufficient moisture 'to feel like sleet or snow'.

"It is certainly a possibility," she said.

Ms Wong said previous modelling had suggested the cool change would be too dry but it had been revised to show "sufficient moisture around".

But while the snow might come, "it's not sure if it would accumulate or stick around too long".

Despite the grey skies, current conditions are warm and windy.

Wind conditions will increase late Thursday afternoon and remain throughout Friday ahead of the cool change.

