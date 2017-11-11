Chance of a golfing lifetime for Harry

COFFS Harbour junior Harry McMillan is in for the thrill of a lifetime when he gets to tee it up alongside an Australasian PGA Tour star in the NSW Open Junior Pro-Am at Twin Creeks Golf and Country Club.

Coffs Harbour golfer Harry McMillan is set for a learning experience at Twin Creeks. Brad Greenshields

McMillan will get to experience the 18-hole course north of Badgerys Creek in full tournament condition alongside an Australasian PGA Tour star on Wednesday and then spend the next couple of days being the caddy for one of them.

"I'm very excited, I can't wait to get down there," the 14-year old said.

Now playing off a handicap of six after some intensive work on his iron play with Coffs Harbour Golf Club's head professional Matt Allan, the Orara High student understands the nomination from his home club has placed him in a rare position.

"There's 75 from around the state and a few from the Australian Capital Territory," he said.

Allan said McMillan's been a part of the club's junior program for a number of years and he had little hesitation nominating the junior for the opportunity.

"He's a good sportsman, one of those naturals who's good at nearly every sport but he's concentrated really hard on his golf the last couple of months and he's done well," Allan said.