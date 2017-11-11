Menu
Login
Sport

Chance of a golfing lifetime for Harry

Brad Greenshields
by

COFFS Harbour junior Harry McMillan is in for the thrill of a lifetime when he gets to tee it up alongside an Australasian PGA Tour star in the NSW Open Junior Pro-Am at Twin Creeks Golf and Country Club.

Coffs Harbour golfer Harry McMillan is set for a learning experience at Twin Creeks.
Coffs Harbour golfer Harry McMillan is set for a learning experience at Twin Creeks. Brad Greenshields

McMillan will get to experience the 18-hole course north of Badgerys Creek in full tournament condition alongside an Australasian PGA Tour star on Wednesday and then spend the next couple of days being the caddy for one of them.

"I'm very excited, I can't wait to get down there," the 14-year old said.

Now playing off a handicap of six after some intensive work on his iron play with Coffs Harbour Golf Club's head professional Matt Allan, the Orara High student understands the nomination from his home club has placed him in a rare position.

"There's 75 from around the state and a few from the Australian Capital Territory," he said.

Allan said McMillan's been a part of the club's junior program for a number of years and he had little hesitation nominating the junior for the opportunity.

"He's a good sportsman, one of those naturals who's good at nearly every sport but he's concentrated really hard on his golf the last couple of months and he's done well," Allan said.

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour golf club golf golf nsw harry mcmillan junior sport

Coffs Coast Advocate
A fuel-injected formula for WRC success

A fuel-injected formula for WRC success

Coffs Coast gears up for Kennards Hire Rally Australia

A great city of big attraction

ON STAGE: Local talent shines in Sound of Music production at Jetty Theatre

From the Mayor's desk with Denise Knight

Three must-see events in Coffs Harbour

Roller Derby at Sportz Central this weekend.

What's happening around Coffs Harbour this weekend?

Swish aiming for another win in Coffs

SWISH WISH: Steve Proud is eyeing off a win in the inaugural Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race.

Sweet taste of victory sees Swish crew enter Newport to Coffs race.

Local Partners

Narranga sport stars smashing it

THERE has to be something in the water that comes from the bubblers at Narranga Public School.

Just watch me go, boss

FLYING KIWI: Hayden Paddon (pictured driving in Coffs Harbour last year) has a chance to impress Hyundai Motorsport team bosses with a strong drive in the Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

WRC's Kiwi driver always goes hard in Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

Koroibete carries silent threat in Wales

Marika Koroibete has emerged as one of the Wallabies’ key attacking threats.

Winger is like a shiny new toy for Wallabies' playmakers.