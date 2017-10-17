Chance for school kids to trial a marine science career

DOES your child aspire to have a marine-based career or is passionate about the ocean?

RyMarine is an annual program run by Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak to give participants aged between 15 and 17 years some insight and experience into marine science and marine-based careers.

The program is aimed at school-age students in their later years of high school who are considering their occupation directions when they leave school.

It's a place for young people who are interested in the ocean - from scientific curiosity or an ocean-related career - to have a taste of what the industry would be like.

Students will participate in science experiments and observations under the supervision of Stephan Soule, a teacher at the National Marine Science Centre in Coffs Harbour.

The group will interact with the animals at Dolphin Marine Magic, hear talks from animal carers, go for a snorkel dive with Jetty Dive, kayak on the Bongil Bongil Creek with officers from National Parks and Wildlife, and hear about plant medicines from National Parks officer Mark Flanders.

The young participants will also walk over Muttonbird Island in the early evening hours, hear from a representative of the Surf Live Saving organisation and listen to lectures from Water Police, Border Force Control and Marine Parks Authority.

Applications are now open, with about eight spots available.

The marine program will be held from Thursday, October 26, until Sunday, October 29.

A special dinner for participants will be held on Saturday, October28, at Coffs Harbour Golf Club with guest speaker Stephan Soule from the National Marine Science Centre.

For more information, visit www.coffsharbourday break.org/projects.