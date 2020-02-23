Menu
Geoff King, Womens ladies Classic. Photo: Trevor Veale
News

Championship finale draws closer

23rd Feb 2020 11:00 AM
It’s Championship Sunday and it’s all about Steph Kyriacou.

The teenage tyro from Maroubra has marched out to a four-shot lead after three holes with a clutch save for par on the first followed by a handy birdie on the second.

Korean Star Ayean Cho had a hiccup on the first, missing her par attempt from about four feet to drop another shot back.

The third player in the group, Lauren Stephenson has fared worse, dropping shots on the first and third

Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh grabbed an early birdie on the second to move into second place while another early mover, the Dutch sensation Anne Van Dam, has also birdied the second and third to vault into a tie for second alongside Dryburgh.

