CHAMPIONS: Our surfers show rest how it’s done

Sawtell's Rosie Smart takes out the 2020 Under-16 NSW Junior Titles on home turf. Photo: Josh Brown / Surfing NSW.

COMPETITORS from around the state have been sent home empty-handed as two locals took top honours at Sawtell yesterday.

Rosie Smart won the final of the Under-16 Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles on her home break after scoring a near perfect 9.0 wave score which edged her ahead of her closest rival, Holly Wishart.

Wishart (Werri) will be heading home with her head held high, putting in a valiant performance but ultimately unable to find the 8.51 wave score needed to snatch away Smart’s lead.

Smart’s win at home in Sawtell only adds to her previous accolades in winning the under-14 girls Billabong Oz Grom Cup and the Straddie Assault with the Coffs Harbour Boardriders last year.

Smart rode solidly over the course of her campaign and will be thankful of having a few weeks of valuable competitive surfing with the Boardriders club.

With a lack of competitive surfing throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Smart had recently noted her enthusiasm at being able to get back into it with the club, ahead of resuming fixtures.

Angourie surfer Harley Walters’ campaign hit its peak in the final with the goofy-footer shining in the righthanders to take out the Under-16 Boys.

The talented surfer, brother of 2019 Australian Pro Junior Champion Dakota, posted a near-perfect 9.23 wave score early in the heat which gave him the upper-hand in the final.

Angourie's Harley Walters takes out the 2020 Under-16 NSW Junior Titles in Sawtell. Photo: Josh Brown / Surfing NSW.

Runner-up Winter Vincent also shone, posting a respectable 14.33 two-wave heat total, but was unable to find the necessary 9.14 score needed to take the lead off Walters.

The finals of the Under-18 Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles presented. by Ocean and Earth will wrap up today.

RESULTS:

Under-16 Girls

1 – Rosie Smart (Sawtell)

2 – Holly Wishart (Werri)

3 – Keira Buckpitt (Culburra)

4 – Quincy Symonds (Tweed Heads)

Under-16 Boys

1 – Harley Walters (Angourie)

2 – Winter Vincent (Manly)

3 – Xavier Bryce (Narrabeen)

4 – Riley Munro (Tweed Heads)