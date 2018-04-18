Champions crowned at Oz Grom Cup

The champions of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup held at Macauleys Beach are presented with their trophies at the end of the final day. 17 April 2018 Coffs Harbour Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

The champions of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup held at Macauleys Beach are presented with their trophies at the end of the final day. 17 April 2018 Coffs Harbour Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

NINE champions were handed their much deserved trophies after the final day of competition of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup held in Coffs Harbour.

Some extraordinarily talented young surfers duked it out in an attempt to bag themselves a coveted title at Macauley's Beach.

> > Click here to scroll down to the scores of the various Billabong Oz Grom Cup finals

Among the winners were two local groms.

Coffs Harbour's Will Martin during the final of the 10 and under boys division on the last day of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup held at Macauleys Beach. 17 April 2018 Coffs Harbour Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

Coffs Harbour's Will Martin finished his Billabong Oz Grom Cup campaign with a bang, locking in a 19.00 two-wave heat total, the highest of the event.

Martin's score consisted of a perfect 10-point ride and a 9.00, which left his fellow competitors requiring massive two-wave totals to take away his lead.

Fletcher O'Sullivan from Sawtell also shone in his final taking out the 8-and-Under Mixed division.

O'Sullivan and runner-up Luca Martin (Coffs Harbour) both shone in the final with both surfers posting scores near the excellent range, however, O'Sullivan was able to get the nod thanks to a 14.34 total.

Sawtell's Fletcher O'Sullivan on his way to winning the 8 and under mixed division on the last day of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup held at Macauleys Beach. 17 April 2018 Coffs Harbour Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

Ethan Hartge (Caves Beach) claimed the biggest win of his young career taking out the 16-and-Under Boys division.

Despite remaining in second position to Arch Whiteman (Avalon) for a solid portion of the heat, Hartge was able to slingshot himself into the top spot thanks to posting a respectable 6.93 wave score to jump into the lead, while Whiteman was left to claim the runner-up spot.

Summa Longbottom (Kirra) joined Hartge in the 16-and-Under winner's circle, claiming the Girls division.

Longbottom was able to get a narrow lead over fellow Gold Coast surfer Shaye Leeuwendal (Currumbin) thanks to a respectable 6.00 wave score, which allowed her to claim the top spot on the dais.

Wooli surfer Carly Shanahan competing in the final of the 16 and under girls division on the last day of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup held at Macauleys Beach. 17 April 2018 Coffs Harbour Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

Coolangatta's Marlon Harrison claimed his third Billabong Oz Grom Cup title in as many years, taking out the 14-and-Under Boys.

Harrison posted a near-perfect nine-point ride in the final minutes of the 20-minute affair to gain the upper hand over fellow event standout Lennix Smith (Barrack Point) who finished the heat in second position.

After snapping her board in her semi-final, Grace Kama (Elanora) was able to borrow her mum's board for the 14-and-Under Girls final.

Kama proceeded to execute a barrage of giant and powerful backside carves and snaps to post an excellent 8.83 wave score and get the upper hand against her opposition.

Willis Droomer (Jan Juc) made his interstate journey worthwhile taking out the 12-and-Under Boys.

Droomer continued to build on the exciting performances he threw down in the earlier rounds, posting a decent 14.00 heat total to get the win ahead of Mateus Bersot (Maroubra).

Travelling all the way over from Margaret River, Willow Hardy added another title in the kitty for the interstate competitors taking out the 12 Girls division.

Hardy posted a modest 6.03 wave score for a chain of forehand snaps to get the edge over Amarnie Barber (Peregian) who finished in the runner-up spot.

Paddling into waves unassisted paid dividends for Ruby Trew (Seaforth) in the 10 Girls division as she proceeded to post a perfect 10-point ride.

Trew performed an eclectic mix of turns over the course of the final to amass a 17.33 heat total and take the win ahead of Oli Taylor (Peregian, Qld) who finished in second position.

RESULTS AND WAVE TOTALS

16-and-Under Boys

1 - Ethan Hartge (Caves Beach, NSW) - 14.1

2 - Arch Whiteman (Avalon, NSW) - 14.0

3 - Beau Buckpitt (Culburra Beach, NSW) - 13.57

4 - Olly Bolton (Copacabana, NSW) - 8.73

16-and-Under Girls

1 - Summa Longbottom (Kirra, Qld) - 10.57

2 - Shaye Leeuwendal (Currumbin, Qld) - 9.67

3 - Ellia Smith (Coolum, Qld) - 7.13

4 - Carly Shanahan (Wooli, NSW) - 5.84

14-and-Under Boys

1 - Marlon Harrison (Coolangatta, Qld) - 14.83

2 - Lennix Smith (Barrack Point, NSW) - 12.5

3 - Taj Simon (Port Kembla, NSW) - 9.46

4 - Matt Boyle (Currumbin, Qld) - 7.97

14-and-Under Girls

1 - Grace Kama (Elanora, Qld) - 13.33

2 - Lucy Tandler (Coolangatta, Qld) - 12.4

3 - Liliana Bowery (Tewantin, Qld) - 9.76

4 - Gabi Spake (Collaroy, NSW) - 6.2

12-and-Under Boys

1 - Willis Droomer (Jan Juc, Vic) - 14.00

2 - Mateus Bersot (Maroubra, NSW) - 12.46

3 - Dane Henry (Fingal Head, NSW) - 8.67

4 - Isaak Brown (Lake Munmorah, NSW) - 8.63

12-and-Under Girls

1 - Willow Hardy (Margaret River, WA) - 10.26

2 - Amarnie Barber (Noosa Heads, Qld) - 9.57

3 - Zahlia Short (Austinmer, NSW) - 9.4

4 - Shyla Short (Austinmer, NSW) - 6.53

10-and-Under Boys

1 - Will Martin (Coffs Harbour, NSW) - 19.00

2 - Mitchell Peterson (Noosaville, Qld) - 10.1

3 - Taj Air (Thirroul, NSW) - 10.03

4 - Ocean Lancaster (Merewether, NSW) - 8.67

10-and-Under Girls

1 - Ruby Trew (Seaforth, NSW) - 17.33

2 - Oli Taylor (Peregian Beach, Qld) -14.2

3 - Ocea Curtis (Lennox Head, NSW) -7.2

4 - Mia Baker (Lennox Head, NSW) - 5.00

8-and-Under Mixed

1 - Fletcher O'Sullivan (Sawtell, NSW) - 14.34

2 - Luca Martin (Coffs Harbour, NSW) - 13.76

3 - Malakai Carson (Old Bar, NSW) - 8.97

4 - Laihani Zoric (Byron Bay, NSW) - 7.2