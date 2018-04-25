Champion-signed flag a truly masterful stroke

Coffs Harbour Golf Club pro Matt Allan was thrilled with the signed US Masters gift given to him by long time member Mike Blewitt.

IT was a farewell comment made in jest that has brought Coffs Harbour Golf Club's head professional Matt Allan a surprise gift he cherishes.

When long-time club member Mike Blewitt played his last round at the club before departing on a bucket list trip to watch the US Masters at Augusta, Allan offered him one sentence.

"I said 'your only job is to get a flag and get it signed' - and I was only kidding,” Allan said.

Well, Blewitt took the comment seriously enough to bring back a flag signed personally for Allan by two-time Masters winner Bernard Langer.

Blewitt said he went to the Masters as a Mercedes customer and one of the guest speakers lined up to speak with the group was the 1985 and 1993 Masters winner.

"I asked the ladies at the Mercedes centre where we were, 'Do you think he'd sign something?' because you're not allowed to get them to sign anything inside the Augusta property,” Blewitt recalled.

"They said 'he's very friendly, I'm sure he will'.”

Two time winner of the US Masters Bernard Langer signs a famed Augusta flag for Mike and Helen Blewitt. Jensen Larson/Mercedes-Benz

Racing back to his room to pick up the Masters flags he purchased - one was for himself, naturally - Blewitt was the first to ask Langer if he'd mind signing his autograph a couple of times.

The champ obliged.

Allan said the moment he was presented with the flag in the clubhouse, signed by one of only 16 men to win the prestigious tournament multiple times, he was in shock.

"I was absolutely stoked,” Allan said of the thoughtful gift.

The flag is set to be framed along with a photo of Langer actually signing it, and he will hang it up in the pro-shop at the Coffs Harbour course.