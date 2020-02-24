Champion settles for trophy and cuddly koala over cash

AFTER perhaps the greatest round ever carded at Bonville Golf Resort, Steph Kyriacou didn't receive a cent of the $375,000 in prizemoney put up at the Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic.



Given that amateurs can't claim prize money in golf, the cash was redistributed to the professionals in the field.



It's a scenario, similar to that seen in 1999 when Aaron Baddeley famously won the Holden Australian Open as an amateur and didn't receive a dime.



Short of a big payday, Kyriacou as an amateur player, was content on the Bonville tournament trophy and a cuddly koala, as massive things now beckon for the 19-year-old.



As it is said in golf, sometimes, it takes just one shot to turn a tournament on its head and on day two that shot was a 3-wood to the 18th hole by the Golf NSW representative.



The teen amateur lasered the fairway wood to just eight feet then calmly rolled in the eagle putt on Bonville's famed par-5 finishing hole to cap a personal - and tournament-best - 9-under 63.



Playing in the second to last group, Kyriacou's heroics completely changed the complexion of the tournament from a seeming two-horse race between American Lauren Stephenson and Korean Ayean Cho to at least a three-cornered contest including the highly credentialed Sydney-based amateur.

Steph Kyriacou: Amateur Sydney golfer Steph Kyriacou wins the Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville.

Stephenson - the 18-hole leader - had some heroics of her own at the final green when she also made eagle to leapfrog Cho and take a one-shot lead at 14-under.



Her 8-under 64 matched the effort of Cho from the morning groups to get to 13-under and a seemingly insurmountable lead.



But Kyriacou's brilliant round had her at 12-under with a five-shot gap to the trio's nearest challengers - a group of three players tied at 7-under.



"I don't even know where to start," an ecstatic Kyriacou said after signing her card.



"I actually got off to a rocky start, hit it in the water on one, but saved myself, then made a birdie on two.



"Then I had a bit of a break, but I had an eagle on seven, which gave me so much momentum and I made a few birdies on the back nine."



Stephenson and Cho both shot 64 on Friday - easily the best of the day before Kyriacou's storming finish - to open up what looked likely to be a six-shot buffer on their nearest pursuers.



"I've had eight under a couple of times," Kyriacou said of the round.



"I was actually thinking about that over the putt at the last which probably isn't the best. But when I was back in the fairway and looked down and saw all the people around the green I really wanted to have a big finish."



Kyriacou is a former Master of the Amateurs champion and reigning Queensland Women's Amateur Champ.

The field she blitz on Sunday was a major step up in class though.



Her second round of 63, is a score unmatched by any man or woman to have ever played at Bonville.



Big things await her.

Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia during the final round. Tristan Jones

EARLIER: It's one thing for a teenage amateur golfer to beat an international field of professionals, it's quite another to street them and win by eight strokes.



That's what 19-year-old Stephanie Kyriacou from Sydney did when she announced herself as a star of the future by winning the Australian Ladies Classic on Sunday.



Far from daunted at holding a two-shot overnight Saturday lead in a field with players from 35 countries, Kyriacou put her foot down early on Sunday and raced away as she posted a closing seven-under-par 65.



Heavy rain made the closing holes tougher and she picked up a lone bogey on the 16th but, with her father Nick serving as her caddie, she triumphed with an eye-opening 22-under 266 total at the Bonville Golf Resort.



Eleven shots clear at one stage after making seven birdies in her first 10 holes, Kyriacou cruised to victory from

South Korean star Ayean Cho (70) with Sweden's Linnea Strom (66) a further shot back.



"I honestly don't know what to think right now. I'm lost for words, it's just amazing," said Kyriacou celebrating the win.



"I got off to a slow start again on the first, but then it just clicked. I had a run of five birdies in a row I think, and just ... everything was going my way."



Playing in the final group with cameras following her every move was no problem for Kyriacou, who had admitted:



"I kind of like having the cameras on me."



Kyriacou is no stranger to Bonville Golf Resort.



A product of the Jack Newton Junior Golf program, the St Michaels member first visited Bonville in 2015 to play in the Jack Newton Bonville Champions Trophy.



Yet to turn professional Kyriacou now has the golfing world at her feet.