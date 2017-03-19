25°
Champion effort out at sea

Rachel Vercoe
| 19th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
TIME FOR RECOGNITION: This month's Community Champion, Darren Squibb, receives a watch from Michael Parry at Parrys Jewellers.
TIME FOR RECOGNITION: This month's Community Champion, Darren Squibb, receives a watch from Michael Parry at Parrys Jewellers.

EACH week one community- driven member of the public is nominated to be featured in the Advocate and acknowledged for their work.

Community Champions can be anyone who works hard and goes the extra mile - from volunteers to taxi drivers.

Featured champion, Darren Squibb was selected this month by Parrys Jewellers owner Deborah Mauger for the work he does with Sea Shepherd.

Darren is the Coffs Harbour Sea Shepherd marine debris campaign co-ordinator, which is a voluntary role.

As a way to say thank you for the dedication he has to the cause, Darren received a Gents titanium Skagen watch valued at $295 from Parrys Jewellers.

"I'm very touched. It's great to have positive feedback and I'm really appreciative of Michael and Deb from Parrys Jewellers,” Mr Squibb said.

A couple of weeks ago, Darren organised the screening of A Plastic Ocean, a documentary on rubbish in the ocean.

"It was a sell-out crowd, with 139 people attending,” he said.

"Coffs Harbour public have been fantastic in supporting the movie.”

If you missed the chance to attend the film, there will be a second screening on Monday, May 1, at Sawtell Majestic Cinema. Don't miss this opportunity.

More details on the Sea Shepard Marine Debris Facebook page.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Champion effort out at sea

TIME FOR RECOGNITION: This month's Community Champion, Darren Squibb, receives a watch from Michael Parry at Parrys Jewellers.

Community champion of the month receives gift.

Champion effort out at sea

EACH week one community- driven member of the public is nominated to be featured in the Advocate and acknowledged for their work.

