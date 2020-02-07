Bonville champ to return to defend her title

AUSTRALIAN Ladies Classic Champion Marianne Skarpnord will return to defend her title this month when the 2020 Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic returns to the Coffs Coast.

The event, now in its third year is a key fixture on the Ladies European Tour calendar and will bring with it players from over 35 countries across the globe.

Skarpnord finished eight under par to claim the 2019 title ahead of West Australian sharp shooter Hannah Green and Italy's Nuria Iturrioz who both took a share of second place, finishing 6 under par.

World golf hall of famer and iconic English star Laura Davies will return to mix it with the best up and comers who will be all playing for their share of an increased prize purse of $375,000.

Set amongst the towering flooded Gums of Bonville Golf Resort, with its resident koalas, wallabies and Australian birdlife, the event has become famous for its uniquely Australian flavour and its showcase of regional Australia.

Bonville will also welcome a host of tours players from the USA after the Ladies European Tour struck an agreement to partner with the LPGA in late 2019.

This twist will add a whole new dynamic to an already very exciting list of International drawcards en route to The Coffs Coast. Flying the flag for Australia will be Sarah Kemp in her 15th year on tour and West Australia's Whitney Hillier.

Tournament rounds will tee off on 20th February following a Pro-Am event on 19th. Players making the cut will contest final rounds on Saturday 22nd and 23rd to decide a winner.

The final round Sunday will be televised Free to Air on SBS television.

Spectators can register for their free season pass here.