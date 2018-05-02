Chamber urges radical rethink of education

YOUNG JOBLESS: With youth unemployment averaging 12.9 per cent on the Mid North Coast there's a call for action by business.

REGIONAL manager of NSW Business Chamber, Kellon Beard, is urging an immediate attack on youth unemployment.

Over the past year youth unemployment has average 12.9 per cent on the Mid North Coast,

Mr Beard said revamping the national education curriculum and accepting reform proposals put forward under Gonski 2.0 should aim at both international competitiveness and ensuring more young people have the skills and preparation necessary to continue their education or enter the workforce.

"Since the year 2000 the performance of Australian schools has fallen against international benchmarks,” he said.

"Businesses are finding it even harder to fill vacant positions and there is no time to waste as we need to move on these changes to ensure the future of our youth.

"Our school system is failing too many young people and is a handbrake on the potential of our economy and business across a range of sectors.

"It's clear educational outcomes required from our school system are not being achieved and both our young people and the economy are suffering.”

Last year the Chamber released its report Old School/New School: Transforming School Education For The 21st Century, calling for a radical rethink to school education.

"The Chamber has highlighted the need for a school system that provides better support for teachers, more flexible models of learning and which provides a range of learning pathways including a greater focus on vocational education training.

"A lot of local business complain to me that school leavers do not have the soft skills that are required in the workplace and this is something that needs to be addressed.”