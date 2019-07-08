Chamber rallies councillors to support civic space

The site of the proposed Cultural and Civic Space development in Gordon St.

The site of the proposed Cultural and Civic Space development in Gordon St. Contributed

THE Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce has rallied its members to get into touch with Coffs Harbour City councillors and urge them to vote in favour of the landmark $76 million Cultural and Civic Space.

If supported on Thursday night and opened to tender, the project slated for Gordon St - incorporating a new art gallery, library, council chambers and offices - stands as one of the largest developments in the city's history.

Chamber President Martin Wells has this evening contacted members in a call on councillors to vote in favour of the project.

"The significance of this project is not constrained to any one or two items of benefit or concern," Mr Wells said.

"This is a major infrastructure item that transgresses the often unconquered divide between business, culture, education, tourism, jobs growth, economic benefit, social integration, and reconciliation.

"To ignore any of these points would be irresponsible."

In a letter to members, the media and councillors, Mr Wells made the following points:

Business & Economic Activation

More needs to be done to activate and sustain an economic stimulus of the city centre or there is real risk that further shop closures and job losses will result. An infrastructure project of this nature will see up to 400,000 people per annum attending library facilities, gallery spaces, and museum displays all in the heart of the city.

If just 25% (and that's a conservative number) of those people decide to grab a coffee, lunch, pre-show dinner or just wander past city businesses you are creating an environment conducive to sustainable business and jobs growth.

That is 274 additional people accessing the City Centre every day.

The creation of 555 jobs during construction and 31 ongoing long-term local jobs and a minimum $2m worth of economic benefit per annum once this project is complete is critically important to our economy.

Coffs Harbour City Council's proposed design for the Cultural and Civic Space. Submitted

Cultural, Education & Social Importance

Our City's current offerings for spacious, welcoming, modern destinations with regards to Museum, Gallery and Library are grossly inadequate for a thriving, growing regional location.

None should be prepared to accept the label of having the State's smallest available regional gallery space at just 73.5m lineal hanging availability.

We are currently failing our future generations with inadequate learning, and educational public spaces.

We are failing our tourism prospects by failing to secure displays, collections, exhibitions and events that would clearly attract a tourist base that activates the local economy.

We are failing our elderly and less fortunate who rely on the social interaction and connectivity that these spaces can provide. Access to library and IT options is in some cases their only available connection with family and friends.

This city has been, and can be grown off the back of sound, decisive and brave leadership that creates a legacy from your public service. Think about Karangi Dam, International Stadium, Airport, Hogbin Drive, Jetty Foreshores.

These major projects didn't happen without opposition and concern.

Those civic leaders were brave enough to commit to what they knew was a decision for the greater good of this City.

They hold their heads high knowing they have left a legacy for current and future generations.

This will be another iconic project that Coffs Harbour can be proud of.