Chamber ensemble to perform in Bellingen

TEN years ago, the Australian Chamber Orchestra Collective began its musical journey across the country.

In celebration of this milestone the 17-piece string ensemble, which joins Australia's most talented and dynamic emerging string players with the professional musicians of the ACO, will embark on an eight-stop tour across regional NSW and Bellingen is on the list.

The tour, Mozart & Brahms, will be directed by charismatic Finnish violinist Pekka Kuusisto in his second year as ACO Collective Artistic Director, and will feature Britain's leading clarinettist, Matthew Hunt, as soloist.

Kuusisto, who is renowned the world over for his fiery and exuberant style of music-making, will lead the ensemble for performances of string music by Mozart and Bartók.

The concert will also feature Brahms' soulful Clarinet Quintet.

Written from the heart, the mellow, haunting quality of the clarinet is the perfect vehicle for expressing Brahms' autumnal temperament in his later years.

The ACO Collective will also offer a series of string workshops and education concerts for local school students throughout the tour.

WHERE: Bellingen Memorial Hall

WHEN: September 2 at 7.30pm

TIX/DETAILS: Waterfall Way Visitors Cte, or acobellingen.eventbrite.com.au