Chamber champions community event

The C.ex Community Crew Sleepout will be held at C.ex Coffs Stadium on Wednesday, June 28.

FOR the third consecutive year, the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce is demonstrating their commitment to the local community by supporting local event, the C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out.

The sleep out is a fundraising event initiated by local organisation and Chamber member, C.ex Group.

The event encourages all members of the community to sleep outside for a night and experience what the 105,000 homeless Australians experience each night.

Participants are given a cardboard box and an evening meal consisting of soup and a bread roll before braving the winter cold and sleeping out for the night.

This year the Chamber is ramping up its involvement with five Board Members joining Chamber President, George and Executive Officer, Garth in their plight to make a difference. Between them, George and Garth have raised just shy of $15,000 for homeless charities through their participation in the 2015 and 2016 sleep outs.

The Chamber is urging all members to support the community event by making a donation, becoming a sponsor or getting a team of colleagues together and registering to participate.

Chamber President, George Cecato said "The C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out is such a worthwhile fundraising event and having been a participant in the event for the past 2 years, I can endorse what a great initiative it is and how it reaches many adversely affected and needy people within our community. It's an event that provides the opportunity for Coffs Harbour business men and women to pay it forward and give back and assist those less fortunate in our community."

Every dollar the C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out has raised helps provide crucial assistance to people experiencing homelessness or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

Since the event's inception a total of $88,641 has been raised and donated to charitable service providers:

- Warrina Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services

- Bridging the Gap Community Services

- Homes for Heroes

The Chamber would like to see the business community rally behind this cause and we are putting a call-out for local businesses to register individuals or teams to participate in the Sleep Out, helping to raise awareness and funds for homelessness is the Coffs Harbour Region.

Representatives from each of the benefitting charities will be present at the event to provide information on the services they provide and inform participants how they intend to use the funds raised from the 2017 event.

The event is open to all members of the community and registrations are now open. For more information, to register or donate visit cex.com.au/community/c-ex-community-crew-sleep/.