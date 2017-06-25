Challenge on again for schools

Large numbers of Orara High School students participated in the Doctor on Duty Schools Challenge as part of last year's Coffs Harbour Running Festival and the early signs are there'll be more of them this year.

The Doctor on Duty Schools Challenge is on again as part of the 2017 Coffs Harbour Running Festival on September 3, with cash prizes for the schools with the largest number of participants to spend on sporting equipment.

David Lang, General Manager of Doctor On Duty said, "We are very excited to be sponsoring the Doctor On Duty Schools Challenge for the second year and we look forward to an even greater number of school children participating and getting out in the fresh air with their family and friends, whilst also supporting their school."

The Doctor On Duty Schools Challenge proved to be very popular last year, attracting over 400 school students from 45 schools across the region, with most participating in the 3km or 5km events at the Running Festival.

Event Director Sinclair Black said, "We saw some very close competition between our local schools with St Augustine's, Mary Help, Bonville and Mt St John's Primary Schools the lucky winners in their respective categories, receiving vouchers from Hart Sport to spend on sporting equipment.

"While the primary schools were the clear winners, Orara High School and John Paul College were not far behind and we would love to see the high school students challenge the younger ones this year for a share of the sports vouchers."

The schools in the Doctor on Duty Schools Challenge are categorised based on their size and the schools with the highest percentage of participants in each category will be awarded vouchers to spend on sporting equipment. When registering for the event, students simply select their school from a dropdown list. The more students who participate, the more chance their school has of winning.

The Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival, on Sunday September 3, is now in its seventh year and attracts people of all ages and abilities, with the choice of a half marathon, 10km, 5km or 3km events all held on the Coffs Creek Walkway.

Coinciding with Father's Day, the event will see many children running or walking with dad or granddad and it's a nice way for families to be together and enjoy the unique and picturesque course.

Entries for the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival and the Doctor on Duty Schools Challenge are now open. Visit villagesports.com.au for more information and to enter.