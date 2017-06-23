Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

A CALL has been put out to all cycling professionals, enthusiasts and eager bike-goers to clip on their helmets for another fun and exciting C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6 will involve the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, and the 100km challenge.

"The ride routes are similar to last year,” event manager, Judy Smith said.

"From Geoff King Motors Oval on Hogbin Dr, south to Sawtell then through Bonville to Raleigh and onto the Nambucca Heads interchange at Ballard's Road.

"The 100km ride goes all the way to Ballard's Rd while the shorter distances will turn around at various places on the route.

"The 10km family ride will follow cycle paths and quiet roads around the airport.”

Open to people of all ages and ability levels, and based on the turnout from previous years, organisers are expecting a large number participants this year.

There is a category for everyone.

Another drawcard for this year's event is that cyclists aged under 18 can ride for free in this year's event thanks to this year's major sponsors, C.ex Coffs and McDonald's who would like to encourage more children to live an active and healthy lifestyle.

Dubbo resident Jeanette Goodrich and her granddaughter who resides on the Coffs Coast were this year's very first people to enter the C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge.

Jeanette (pictured) is an avid bike rider, although it was during 2015 that she participated in her first long ride of 40km.

At 69 years of age, that is an impressive accomplishment.

Jeanette blends her passion for cycling with her desire to help people in need, and in 2014, she rode a total of 600km and raised $2,500 for the Children's Cancer Ride.

The finish line represents a great achievement for every participant, and the variety of distances ensures every rider can ride at their ability and pace in comfort.

While many event-goers enjoy the day as a social activity, others benefit from the competitive aspect of the longer rides.

Last year, Kerry Westwood took out first place in the women's 100km while Alex Beedie cycled his way into first place in the men's 100km category in a time a little more than two and a half hours.

Many elite cyclists have achieved personal bests in past years and the August ride offers an incredible platform for delivering more PB's.

With categories for elite and recreational riders as well as families and riders with a disability, the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour City welcomes everyone to an enjoyable day for the C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge.

Entries now open. For more information or to register for the event go to www.cexmcdonaldscyclechallenge.com/.