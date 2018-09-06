Menu
CARVING UP: Legendary chainsaw sculptor Matty G will create a unique art piece at the Back to the Bush Festival.
Chainsaw sculptor heads Back to the Bush in Miles

6th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
LEGENDARY chainsaw sculptor Matthew George will create a unique piece of art over four hours at this weekend's Back to the Bush Festival in Miles.

The artist known as Matty G will use his special talent with a chainsaw to sculpt timber works, having perfected his art over the past decade.

"My background is an arborist, so I have been using chainsaws for almost 26 years," he said.

"I came to a point with my work where I started thinking there must be more to life than just being an arborist, so I started carving animals from recycled timber and it brought me great joy and an outlet for my creativity."

It wasn't long before he had a flourishing career in carving, which received huge support from the community in his hometown of Maleny.

He said he used three chainsaws for his sculpture - an electric Stihl for more intricate carving, a heavy-duty one for larger cuts of wood with super-sharp cutters and long bar to make the work smooth.

All of his carvings come with a Certificate of Authenticity.

For the Back to the Bush Festival's Main Event in Miles this Saturday, he will be working on a 1.5m long piece of silky oak and the subject is still a mystery.

For more details, see backtothebushfestival.com.au

back to the bush chainsaw sculptor matthew george miles western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

