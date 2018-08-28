Chainsaw operator bounces back after horrific accident

CHAINSAW operator Brad Scorgie has overcome serious injuries to become one of the best chainsaw racers in the country.

Mr Scorgie, who runs Chinchilla chainsaw operating business, Rippin Industries, had a horrific accident in 2015 when a tree he had cut fell on top of him.

Mr Scorgie is still surprised he is alive to tell the tale.

"I shouldn't have made it. I was unconscious for five days and in intensive care for a week," he said.

Surprisingly, Mr Scorgie was not anxious about returning to working with timber after recovering from his accident.

"I wasn't nervous at all," he said.

"If timber is in your blood, it's in your blood."

Mr Scorgie doubles his love for chainsaws by also competing in chainsaw racing competitions all over the country.

He is ranked in Australia's top 10 and will join other chainsaw racing competitors from all over Queensland and NSW at this weekend's Wondai Show.

Mr Scorgie said he loved the competition, but it was the social side he really enjoyed.

"All these guys are my mates, they are the biggest reason why I do this." he said.

Mr Scorgie said the competition was so tight anyone could walk away with the win.

"It really comes down to what happens on the day," he said.

"Any of these guys can take out the event."

The brave Chinchilla man seems to have been able to move on from his accident and get straight back to what he is passionate about.

"I remember the whole accident, but there are no bad memories," Mr Scorgie said.

"As soon as I could work a saw again I was back into it."

The Wondai Show chainsaw racing events commence on 9.30am this Saturday, September 1, at the Wondai Showgrounds.

Get all the information about this weekend's Wondai Show at www.wondaishow.com.au.