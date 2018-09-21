Chain to the wheel for Coffs cyclist

ONE TO WATCH: Asher Fawle, who is competing at Cycling Australia's Junior National Championships in Western Australia pictured here leading the bunch at a criterium race in Bathurst in April.

COFFS Coast cyclist Asher Fawle is this weekend embarking on his first Cycling Australia Junior Road Nationals Championships in Bunbury.

Representing NSW, the 14-year-old St John Paul College student is today competing in the under-15s time trial.

On Saturday he takes to the saddle in the 40km road race and on Sunday the criterium.

As Asher and the NSW team got accustomed with the race routes on Thursday, his grandfather, Ted Fawle, who introduced him to the sport, followed proudly in a team car.

"It is Asher's first national junior championships and really it's a great opportunity for talent identification," he said.

"He got into the NSW team after five junior carnivals including the NSW State Title in Illawarra a month ago.

"As a grandfather, his cycling has brought many proud moments.

"I bought him his first bike when he was eight and stuck him on the track at Toormina and it went from there.

"I had retired and had a bit of time on my hands to help start him off in the sport.

"I used to keep up with him back then. Over the years he just got faster and faster.

"His cruise speeds are now 33-44km/h whereas his grandfather's speed is 20km/h.

"I was most proud when he became a state champion time triallist in the under-13s and more recently when he competed in the NSW track cycling team at the national championships in Melbourne in March."

Asher was recently named the North Coast Academy of Sport's top junior cyclist.

He will next month attend a ceremony at Parliament House in Sydney and meet Sports Minister Stuart Ayres.

The Cycling Australia Junior Road National Championships features 300 of the country's most promising under-15 and under-17 cyclists.