Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Channel 9 news presenter Belinda Russell pokes fun at her ‘nude’ outfit
Channel 9 news presenter Belinda Russell pokes fun at her ‘nude’ outfit
TV

Ch 9 star defends her ‘nude’ outfit

by Andrew Bucklow
25th Aug 2020 8:21 AM

Channel 9 star Belinda Russell has defended her choice to wear a "nude" outfit while presenting the weather on the weekend.

Viewers were taken aback by Russell's outfit on Saturday night, with viewers writing on social media: "My husband spat his drink out and shouted, 'Bub come quick, Belinda isn't wearing any pants!'"

Another person wrote: "I must admit my husband and I did a bit of a double take last night."

"When I saw your video I thought you hadn't finished getting dressed yet. I thought it was shapewear," added another.

Belinda Russell presenting Channel 9 weather.
Belinda Russell presenting Channel 9 weather.

Russell later told 9Honey that never has one of her outfits been so "controversial".

"I would say 80 per cent of the comments have been positive, 10 per cent not in favour but not unkind and the rest, well, haters will be haters," she said.

"I do have my own style and am not your stereotypical weather presenter who wears dresses only but can see why this outfit has been a little controversial. If it was a different colour, I'm sure it wouldn't have attracted so much attention and I probably should have checked it in front of the weather wall first."

Russell poked fun at herself on Instagram by posting a side-by-side photo with Seinfeld's George Costanza who once wore a similar outfit.

She captioned the photo: "Who wore it better?"

Belinda Russell poked fun at herself on Instagram.
Belinda Russell poked fun at herself on Instagram.

"These are challenging times and there are far more important things to worry about than what I am wearing," Russell told 9Honey. "But at least, it's put a smile on people's faces and given them something to giggle at - even if it has been at my expense."

 

 

Originally published as Ch 9 star defends her 'nude' outfit

More Stories

belinda russell channel nine nude outfit tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police track down alleged child sex offender after 22 years

        Premium Content Police track down alleged child sex offender after 22 years

        News THE man will face court today over numerous charges, including sexual intercourse with a child.

        Military tactics to be used to fight bushfires

        Premium Content Military tactics to be used to fight bushfires

        News Tactics to be strengthened ahead of another hot summer

        Knights suffer horror run of ‘random injuries’

        Premium Content Knights suffer horror run of ‘random injuries’

        Rugby Union No body part is safe as injury toll mounts just two games out from the finals

        More than 700 submissions against ‘concrete scar’

        Premium Content More than 700 submissions against ‘concrete scar’

        Council News 'It will be a gargantuan concrete scar on the landscape.'