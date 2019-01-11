CEO reveals ambitious plans for 2019

FLYING INTO THE NEW YEAR: The Coffs Harbour Racing Club have some big plans for 2019.

HORSE RACING: A new year has brought with it fresh motivation and heightened goals for the Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

After a strong 2018, the club is ready to rip into a massive 2019 beginning with one of their biggest meetings of the calendar this Sunday.

"It's a great way to kick off the year (The Pink Silks Race Day), we've got seven great sponsors and solid fields,” CEO Tim Saladine said.

"Each race has emergencies bar one, it was only a couple of years ago we'd be lucky to get fields of eight or nine and now people are missing out.”

Saladine said the strong fields are a result of two years worth of hard work, which has in turn led the club into record turnover.

Refocusing on the club's core pillar has been crucial in the rejuvenation according to Saladine.

"The main thing for us was going back to basics, the thing we do best is horse racing.”

"We've made sure the track is spot on and it has never raced better and never looked better...

"We want it to be one of the best in New South Wales.

"We're also trying to improve our facilities as a training centre for our trainers.

"We're about to do sand grooving and sand fleeting of the course proper which is probably a $60,000 project and will improve the drainage.”

With a high quality track, the CEO is also seeking top class races.

"We are going to push extremely hard to get the Country Championship heat here for 2020.

"Grafton have done a great job over the last four years but I'd like to think we're an extremely good chance of having it.”

Upgrades aren't just limited to the track, with Saladine revealing the members lounge has just been fitted with new furniture.

New televisions screens for the members area are also being looked at.

Saladine said a revamped Cup Carnival had been scheduled for 2019, with the Coffs Cup on August 1 and a second meeting on August 3.

"Having racing two days out of three creates more of a carnival atmosphere and allows us to promote the town.”

"Last year was my first carnival as CEO so there were a couple of small teething issues... But this year there'll be more ATMs and more bars, we just want to make sure the consumer that turns up has a great day.

"We want the beers to be cold and the racing to be great.”

Gates open for the Pink Silks Race Day at 11.30am with the first race of seven at 2pm.