22°
News

Centrelink worker faked blindness for disability pension

Hamish Broome
| 24th Aug 2017 12:25 PM
Centrelink worker went that little bit further to claim benefits.
Centrelink worker went that little bit further to claim benefits. AAP Image

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A FORMER Northern Rivers resident has been charged with defrauding the Commonwealth by pretending she was blind to obtain a disability pension.

And it was an inside job - as Rebecca Teece, now 35, was working for Centrelink at the time.

Teece, also known as Rebecca O'Grady, is facing four counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception over her alleged use of fake medical reports and fake names to claim eligibility for pension payments between 2012 and 2015.

Teece worked at Centrelink offices in Coffs Harbour and then Pottsville when the alleged fraud took place.

In August 2012, Teece allegedly lodged a fake report from an opthamologist called Dr D. Gregor to justify a claim for a blindness disability pension. She was working in North Boambee Valley at the time.

As a result of the alleged deception, Teece received payments between December 17, 2012, and May 1, 2015.

Two years later, while working in Pottsville, Teece is alleged to have used a fake name, Rachel Lewis, to lodge another fraudulent claim for a disability pension.

Court papers allege Teece made the claim between October 30, 2014, and May 1, 2015, and as a result received payments between November 28, 2014, and May 1, 2015.

During this period Teece allegedly struck a third time, this time between March 5 and 9, 2015.

On this occasion she made and then approved her own claim for a carer's payment under the fictitious name of Margereet Lewis.

She is alleged to have done this twice.

Teece was served with a court attendance notice on January 30 this year and the matter was mentioned in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday this week.

It was adjourned to September 19 to return to Lismore Local Court.

Magistrate David Heilpern said no further adjournments would be allowed.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  centrelink fraud editors picks fraud fraud as an employee north boambee valley pottsville rebecca teece

But first, let me take a selfie.

But first, let me take a selfie.

WE'VE all taken plenty of selfies but have you taken one with a celebrity?

Changed route for motorists as bridge opens

New access to Nambucca Heads, Bowraville and Macksville.

New access to Nambucca Heads, Bowraville and Macksville.

Colourful rally crews taking in our sights

Variety Bash 2017 crews set off for Toowoomba today from the Big Banana.

Can fundraising for kids get any better than this?

Become part of the solution

Koalas could be affected by climate change.

Free public event on the effects of global warming.

Local Partners

Coffs own Aladdin's cave to open for auction

ARE you after something unique such as a rare vintage car or century-old dentistry equipment?

Near deaf guitarist stops in Coffs for a good cause

PLAYING ON: Murray Mandel, 64, will be touring the country on an epic three year tour raising funds for Lifeline. He will be playing in Coffs Harbour at the weekend.

Near deaf guitarist stops in Coffs for a good cause

Three things to do this week

Offshore Superboat Championships held in Coffs Harbour. Photo: Leigh Jensen / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Haven't made plans yet here's some inspiration

Change in Rally Australia's running order

RESCHEDULING OF STAGES: The Friday afternoon stages of Kennards Hire Rally Australia in November will move north of Coffs Harbour.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia will feature new competitive stages

Aussie rock legends to play Coffs Harbour

Aussie rock hall of famers Midnight Oil will play Coffs Harbour on Thursday, October 19 as part of the band's latest national tour.

Coffs Harbour has secured a gig as part of revival national tour

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

THE shock ending to Game of Thrones’ latest episode divided fans, but a theory about the show’s dragons could explain it.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

Who'll like it hot in September?

CULTURAL COMMUNITY CELEBRATION: Woolgoolga Curryfest 2016

Annual Curryfest celebration to spice up the streets of Woolgoolga

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Ocean to mountain views, what more could you want?...

3 Laurel Street, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $695,000 ...

Absolutely stunning home situated in beautiful Korora, on an elevated, north-facing block only a short stroll to the beach to enjoy the coastal lifestyle. Walking...

ABSOLUTE BEACHFRONT

19 Pipeclay Close, Corindi Beach 2456

Residential Land Opportunities to purchase beachfront land are rare and here is your chance ... $490,000 ...

Opportunities to purchase beachfront land are rare and here is your chance to own your own piece of paradise and build your dream beachside home. This level block...

Top of Arrawarra&#39;s Headland, Water front and Elite Position

19 Third Avenue, Arrawarra Headland 2456

House 2 1 1 $1,100,000

This is a rare chance to buy into one of the most sort after areas in the Coffs Harbour Shire. Within 5 min drive to main town, this two bedroom cottage with...

Stunning Ocean and Island Views

2 Beachview Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land Beachside location and stunning views this 757m2 elevated parcel of land is ... $535,000

Beachside location and stunning views this 757m2 elevated parcel of land is situated perfectly in the prestigious Sapphire Beachfront Estate, surrounded by the...

Lifestyle Living By The Beach Side

1/75 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $309,000

This tidy 2 bed unit located opposite the beach at park beach Coffs harbour is positioned perfectly for beach side living. This unit expels convenience being only...

The Ultimate Bello Renovator!

5 Lyon Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 2 $395,000

This home is a solid hardwood framed home consisting of 3 brms, large front verandah,3 sets of French doors opening to side deck, sunroom, combustion stove in...

The Potential is Real

2/17 Brunswick Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $399,000 ...

This home has plenty to offer, location and the views just to name a couple, this property is only a 5minute walk to the beach and offers ocean and jetty...

Luxury Lifestyle - Lake views and Ocean Breezes Forever

3/9 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 6 4 4 $1,225,000

Be quick to secure this near new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after street of Breakers Way, Korora. This is a unique and rare peaceful location...

A One-of-a-Kind Slice of Bali Paradise

3 Golden Penda Drive, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 3 3 $675,000 ...

All-embracing luxury meets heart-warming retreat in this unique resort-inspired domain, nestled behind a sleek faade that blends contemporary lines and premium...

This Stunning Property Must Go!

16 Coombar Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $689,000

Located in the very sought after Diggers Beach, you will be first captivated by the Street Appeal this home has with a well maintained landscaped garden and...

This is one of Woopi's best

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Local business fills the 'missing link'

The Cardow & Partners Coffs Harbour team (from left) Tammy Blundell, Aleta Stephens, Paul Child, Nicole Cardow, Andree Cardow, Emily Hodgens.

Coffs Coast real estate agents expand to the city centre

Sold On living on the Coffs Coast

Sold On Coffs Coast.

Your complete guide to a year in real estate on the Coffs Coast

Icon to go under the hammer

ON THE MARKET: Federation House will be auctioned next month.

COFFS Harbour's highest profile office building listed for sale.