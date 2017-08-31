21°
Centre offers new way of disposing household waste

WASTE SOLUTION: Community recycling centres are opening around NSW.
Jasmine Minhas
by

A NEW way to dispose of problem household waste is now available for Bellingen Shire residents.

The Community Recycling Centre opened this week at the Raleigh Waste Management Centre allows residents to dispose of wastes that can't be collected by council kerbside collection services, and if disposed of incorrectly can cause significant harm to the environment.

Items that can be dropped off include water and oil based paints, used motor and cooking oils, lead acid and hand held batteries, gas cylinders and fire extinguishers, conventional tube and compact fluorescent light globes, smoke detectors and more.

A community recycling centre is now available for Bellingen Shire residents.
Bellinger Shire Mayor Dominic Kind said the centre offers the recycling service for free, overall reducing the impact of wastes on the environment and increasing resource recovery.

"The new centre will make it easier for residents to dispose of harmful chemicals, keeping them out of landfill,” he said.

"Sorting your waste before bringing it to a facility helps improve resource recovery rates and also saves water, energy and other valuable natural resources.”

The Raleigh Community Recycling Centre was funded by an Environmental Trust grant of $106,000 as part of the NSW State Government's Better Waste and Recycling Fund.

The centre is located at 146 Short Cut Rd, Raleigh and is open everyday except Tuesdays.

